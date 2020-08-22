We’ll Continue To Accelerate Efforts For Modernizing Agric – NPP

Sammy Awuku, NPP National Organiser

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to accelerate the efforts aimed at modernizing agriculture in Ghana over the next four years.

According to the party, it will continue to empower Ghanaians in the agricultural space to ensure that the country is self-sufficient in food production.

National Organizer of the NPP, Sammy Awuku, made the remarks at the launch of the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto on Saturday August 22, in Cape Coast.

Speaking on feeding Ghana, he said farmers feed the country and that the NPP is committed to supporting them, saying “when our farmers grow, Ghana grows.”

He stated that the government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture will continue the successful implementation of the Greenhouse Village Project.

By Melvin Tarlue