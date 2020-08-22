It Has Taken Nana To Wake Up Sleeping Health Structures – Okoe Boye

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has indicated that the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has made tremendous achievements in Ghana’s health sector.

According to him, it has taken President Akufo-Addo to wake up health structures that have been sleeping for 44 years in Ghana.

He was speaking on the health sector at the launch of the 2020 Manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday August 22, this year in Cape Coast.

According to him, before the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, the government had an ambition to fortify the health sector of Ghana.

He stated that the overnment had restored the allowances of nursing trainees, revived the National Health Insurance, the ambulance service, the maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the La General Hospital, among others.

The pre-Covid-19 testament for the health sector, he noted, had at its core, the provision of jobs.

He said over 90,000 health personnel have been employed by the government.

According to him, never in the history of the country have such a high number of health personnel been employed in so short a time period.

We have done well against the coronavirus, he stated.

By Melvin Tarlue