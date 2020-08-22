There Is No Alternative To NPP – Kufuor

John Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has stated that the sterling performance of the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government over the last three and half years has led to Ghana not having any serious alternative party to the NPP.

As a result, he said, it is in the interest of the nation to continue the NPP Government come December 7, 2020.

He was speaking on the NPP 2020 Manifesto which was launched on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Cape Coast.

In a recorded video message to the NPP’s supporters and Ghanaians in general, he said “Over the three and half years, we (NPP) have done wonders.”

He spoke about how the Government has managed the coronavirus pandemic implemented the Planting for Food and Jobs, the One District One Factory programme, and revived the ailing Ghanaian economy after taking over from the NDC.

Ghana is recovering from the mess it was in prior to the coming into office of the NPP Government, he said.

He encouraged Ghanaians to return NPP in 2020.

By Melvin Talue