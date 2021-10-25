We’ll Deal With Doom Prophets- Police

IGP Dr. Goerge Akuffo Dampare

The Ghana Police Service has sent strong warning to prophets who publicly spell doom on people especially celebrities in the country.

According to the police, such acts are against the laws of Ghana and prophets who engage in such activities will be made to face the full rigors of the law.

This follows the arrest of Prophet Steven Akwasi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe last week for predicting doom about multiple award winning Ghanaian Dancehall Artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, commonly called Shatta Wale.

“The law is against false publication thereby if you make your prophesy publicly without any evidence then you’ve breached the law and the law will deal with you. “There is the need for everyone to learn something from what has transpired and know that it is against the law so when you go and breach the law then note that you’ll face the consequences alone.

“Woe betides any pastor or prophet who embarks on the same target as what the other prophet did. If you’ve seen that it is wrong when you openly prophesy about someone to cause fear and panic then it’s your problem. You can go ahead and prophesy if you want to but the law is there to deal with you,” Alexander Kweku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service said in an interview on Accra based radio station Monday October 25, 2021.

He therefore advised pastors and celebrities to be law abiding citizens since the law is no respecter of any person.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has extended invitation to Religious bodies and faith based organisations today October 25, 2021 at the Police Headquarters.

By Vincent Kubi