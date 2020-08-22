We’ll Expand Provision Of Free Data In Universities – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo will work towards the provision of free data to universities and senior high schools nationwide.

He stated that by next year, senior high schools nationwide would be signed onto the free data.

That is among a number of initiatives that government seeks to undertake over the next four years to improve the quality of education in Ghana.

According to him, government will also help to expand access to medical schools in Ghana.

On improving the conditions of girl child health and education, the Vice President indicated that the NPP Government will eliminate import duties on sanitary pads.

He observed the need for the production of sanitary pads locally but added that until that is done government will eliminate the import duties.

By Melvin Tarlue