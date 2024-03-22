We’ll Fight – Satellites Coach Assures

Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites Coach, Desmond Ofei, is brimming with confidence ahead of the clash with their Ugandan counterparts in the African Games final in Accra today.

The two clash after their respective impressive runs at knockout stages.

Indeed, the stakes are extremely high taking into account what is at stake for the ultimate winner- trophy, medals as well as the bragging rights.

And after a hard fought victory over their Senegalese counterparts, coach Ofei said, “We will definitely fight for what is at stake, we are not relenting. Uganda is not a bad side, we have a lot of respect for them. ”

Earlier, he stated, “The final is for them (the boys). In my opinion, the training is for us (coaches), the match is for the players. The job is done, the boys are well prepared for this tournament, they keep growing and their mentality is incredible.”

He added, “They are very hungry, very humbled, so towards the final, it’s a final we are going to enjoy it 100 percent.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum