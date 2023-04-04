Wendy Shay Headlines ‘Sogakope To The World’

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian artistes Wendy Shay and D-Cryme have been named as headline acts for upcoming musical event dubbed ‘Sogakope To The World’.

Slated for Easter Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Tent of Judah in Sogakope, the Volta Region, the event Beatwaves gathered is expected to attract thousands of music lovers from all walks of life.

Tagged as Easter official party in the Volta Region, the event will witness performances from some selected acts which include Chief One, Masaany and a host of others who will perform alongside Wendy Shay and D-Cryme.

The organisers have promised fans that the event would be full of fun and excitement, adding that music fans should expect a fun-packed event.

A number of upcoming stars whose live musical performances will surely keep music fans spellbound have also been invited to perform at the event.

Wendy Shay and D-Cryme’s presence and live performances at the event will definitely rock the entire Sogakope township.

Their songs are still hitting the airwaves and that makes them best among their colleagues. Their styles and stage crafts appeal to all age groups.

Wendy Shay, who is noted for her enticing stage presence that gets her fans asking for more anytime she performs, will take the stage to do what she does best; and that is to entertain.

She is credited with a number of hit songs such as ‘Uber Driver’,’ All For You’, ‘Shay On You’, ‘Keep Moving’, ‘Bedroom Commando’, among others.

D-Cryme is expected to thrill fans with songs such as Kill Me Shy, Koko Sakora, Me Ne Woa, Fine Girls, Wobe Kumi Afere, Hangover Riddim among others.

By George Clifford Owusu