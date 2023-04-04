Samini To Perform At Adansi Tours

Samini

Travel and tour company, Adansi Travels as part of its 10th anniversary celebration has unveiled Samini as the artiste to perform at its local and Dubai tours.

The unveiling ceremony attracted a number of showbiz personalities including on-air personalities, George Quaye and Lexis Bill as well as representatives from some airlines.

This is one of Adansi’s innovations in its quest to give travel lovers an experience worth having as part of its 10th anniversary.

Managing Director of Adansi Travels, Gideon Asare, took the opportunity to thank the company’s local and foreign partners for their valuable and unflinching support over the years.

He announced that, as part of their anniversary, travel and tourism lovers will explore the world with a focus on Ghana, adding “As we mark ten years, we will take you on an experience that is worth it, from Ghana to the world.

He added that “Adansi Travels has partnered with Emirates to fly Ghanaians to Dubai for a 10-day tour on a fully chartered flight and to party in the desert with Samini.

Aside from Dubai, we are going to 10 cities in 10 nights on 1 tour. We will also go to Africa, Europe, Asia, Israel, Malaysia, and Singapore among others”.

Samini on his part assured patrons of the best experience and added his excitement about the introduction of ‘The Best of the North Tour’.

“As a Northerner, I’m happy Adansi is taking you to my home, trust me, you will enjoy it”. He asked all to visit Adansi and be a part of the experience.