I Am Off The Singles’ Market – D-Black

D Black

Rapper D-Black has announced that he’s officially off the singles market as his girlfriend has accepted his proposal to marry him.

The rapper born Desmond Blackmore, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

“She said Yes!! Officially off the market guys,” he wrote in addition to a heart and love emojis.

The post has received different reactions with many of his followers congratulating him.

It is however unclear who the lady is and when they intend to get married.

D-Black’s announcement has however come almost 3years after he was allegedly captured in a sex tape.

Several social media outlets in September 2020 shared a sex tape that they claimed allegedly captured the rapper and his American ex-lover, called Adrienne Nicole.

The tape was allegedly leaked from Adrienne’s missing phone in the United States of America and it found its way into Ghana’s media space.

Different parts of the tape captured the allayed rapper having sex with the lady while another caught him kissed her waist and she asked what he was about to eat and he responded “sushi.”

The tape went viral and trended on Twitter for days.