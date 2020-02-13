Wendy Shay Rocks Accra Stadium On Val’s Day

Wendy Shay

Songstress Wendy Shay has promised a rollicking performance for lovers of football when Legon Cities meet Great Olympics tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dubbed ‘a night of good music, football and chocolate’, patrons will be in for a high time treat.

Female patrons have been offered the luxury of free entry as part of efforts to encourage female patronage as well as spice the special day.

“I know Great Olympics are among the popular clubs in Ghana. I know a thing or two about them. The game chances are 50-50 now. Should be a fascinating game. We will do our best and I hope the boys will implement everything we practice on the field. It’s a special match but for us, this is just one more match. We know what is at stake and we are ready,” Legon Cities head coach Goran Barjaktareviv said in a pre-match conference yesterday

Cities have picked just 10 points from a possible 27 and are hoping the Olympics game will offer a turning point for them.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum