Wendy Shay To Perform In Europe

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay will embark on Europe tour in June to entertain her Europe-based music fans.

She will perform in six different countries like the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, Austria and Spain along with some other Europe-based Ghanaian musicians.

Performing in Europe, according to her management, is an opportunity to reach out to her fans across the world.

The tour is being organised by her record label, Ruff Town Records, in collaboration with Young Mission Entertainment.

Wendy Shay‒ who has a number of hit songs such as ‘Uber Driver’,’ All For You’, ‘Shay On You’, ‘Keep Moving’, ‘Bedroom Commando’, among others‒ is one of the talented female artistes in Ghana whose music and stage performances have attracted a large following.

She has performed at several events, including Miss Ghana 2018 Finals, RTP Awards Africa 2018 and BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 concert.

The CEO of Young Mission Entertainment, Nana Amoako, expressed his excitement about organising the event and has assured patrons that they would have a good show.