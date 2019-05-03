Woman Defrauds Market Women With President’s Name

A 39-year-old lady, Saharatu Adams Lizy who claimed to be daughter of President Akufo-Addo, has been remanded into prison custody together with two other persons for allegedly defrauding several market women in Tamale.

The two other suspects are Fuseini Adams, aged 49, and Alhassan Karim, 54.

They were remanded into prison custody on Friday by the Tamale High Court.

The accused persons are expected to reappear in court on May 15, 2019 .

They have been charged with eight counts including conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretences.

Saharatu Adams Lizy, who masterminded the fraud with her accomplices failed to meet her bail conditions.

The High Court (Commercial Division) presided over by Justice Daniel Obeng, consequently remanded them.

The ring leader, Lizzy was given Gh¢ 2 million bail condition with two sureties who are to be civil servants earning Gh¢ 1,500 monthly.

She was also required to make a cash deposit of Gh¢ 100,000 as part of the bail condition.

The accused persons allegedly defrauded market women in Tamale.

About four market women supplied the accused persons bags of maize, beans and other foodstuffs worth Gh¢ 1,398,420, Gh¢362,800, GH¢31,000 and Gh¢177,000.

They were reported to have bought maize and beans on credit from the market women in Tamale – the Northern Regional Capital – between 2017 and 2018 with the promise that they would pay in two weeks’ time.

DGN Online understands that the suspects later went into hiding after collecting the maize and beans.

A complaint was subsequently made at the police station and the Tamale Police Command started a search for the suspects.

On March 8, 2019, Police in Tamale had information that the suspects had been arrested by the BNI in Kumasi.

The police together with the complainants went to Kumasi and brought the three suspects to Tamale on March 11, 2019 to assist in investigations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale