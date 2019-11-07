Wenger Set For Bayern Job

Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger is set to speak to Bayern Munich about a return to management, sources have told ESPN FC.

Wenger was not the first choice but he is now the leading candidate and will speak with Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge later this week to discuss the position.

However, Bayern, who have seen Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel all rule themselves out of the running, could extend Hansi Flick’s tenure as caretaker manager in order to buy them time.

Wenger, who has been out of work since ending his 22-year reign at Arsenal in 2018, said “of course” when asked about his interest in replacing Niko Kovac at the Bundesliga champions and is keen on a return to management.

The 70-year-old has been ready to take over at Bayern for months and was prepared to step in last season when Kovac was under pressure.

Sources have told ESPN FC that Wenger, who could start work immediately and is fluent in German, is confident he can make the team better, improve the results and the style of play.