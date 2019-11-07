New GFA Veep Preaches Transparency

Newly elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president Mark Addo says transparency will permeate in the discharge of every facet of his duties.

The Nzema Kotoko boss polled six votes, shrugging off stiff opposition from Randy Abbey’s four, with Dr. Toni Aubynn polling a single vote from the 11- membership body for the elections.

And in his victory speech, he said, “To me is everything that the president has stated, we want to bring accountability, transparency and sense of responsibility into everything that we do.”

“Everything is possible we just need time and put the structures together, the sponsors will come. We have to depend on what we have and go according to plan. The most important is football, so we have to get the right structures and do our homework well.”

He added, “We all know what happened to our game, we want to restore it to its former glory.



“What I am bringing is quite in line with all what the ExCo has in mind. I want to thank my Executive Council members who voted and have confidence in me; that’s the most important thing.



“Like I always say to God and country I have to thank them for having the confidence to elect me to be the vice president to support Kurt Okraku.”



Mark Addo is the CEO of West Blue Consulting, following the acquisition by Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs & Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai.



He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from City College of New York and an MBA (Finance/International Business) from Columbia University in New York.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum