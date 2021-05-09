We’re dealing with debt burden – Finance Minister

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that Government will deal with the country’s public debt burden.

He made this known in an address to the media on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

He said public debt which stood at 122 billion 2016 increased to 219 billion as at December 2020, representing 76.1%.

According to him, despite the harsh realities of Covid-19, the rate of growth of public debt has been low under the Akufo-Addo’s government.

The low growth rate in debt, he said, is despite accelerated supply of critical infrastructure projects.

Starting this month, he said Government is rolling out eight new programmes under the Ghana CARE programme.

He spoke about the impact of Covid-19 on the transformation agenda.

To be updated…

By Melvin Tarlue