We’re Not A Violence Party Like NDC- NPP

Justin Frimpong Kodua

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has implored the newly elected executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to repair the party’s image with regard to violence.

According to the NPP, the NDC has become so addicted to violence that it cannot hold a a single event without a record of violence and thuggery.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said that it is no wonder that former President John Dramani Mahama, who has led the party in the past three presidential elections, once said the NDC is unmatched when it comes to unleashing violence.

“Much as the NPP agrees with the former President John Dramani Mahama that NDC is second to none when it comes to unleashing violence owing to their revolutionary background, we believe strongly that such reckless comments incite their party thugs and vigilantes to perpetuate violence such as we witnessed in Cape Coast,” he said.

The NPP Chief scribe condemned the violence and hooliganism that characterised the 10th Youth and Women’s Conference on Saturday, December 10.

Sixteen persons believed to be members of the party were declared wanted by the police as they were captured unleashing violence at the venue.

Some NDC officials have, however, denied that the wanted persons are registered members of the party.

Mr Kodua Frimpong said the NDC simply does not have any regard for Ghana’s laws including its criminal codes, advising the new executives to change this history about the party.

“We wish to use this occasion in the interest of the nation to admonish the Asiedu Nketiah-led national executives to take steps to reform the NDC and get rid of the party’s addiction to violence,” he insisted.

“Indeed, John Mahama was right then and he is still right today. No political party can match their records when it comes to political violence.

“We in the NPP can certainly not compete with the NDC in unleashing violence because we love our dear country, ” he declared.

By Vincent Kubi