We’re Not Responsible For Dumsor – PDS



POWER DISTRIBUTION Services (PDS), the main distributor of electricity in the Southern Zone of Ghana, has blamed the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) for the power outages observed in some parts of the country on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

According to the power distributor in a statement, the outages were “due to unstable power supply from GRIDCo.”

It says “customers should please note that immediately GRIDCo rectifies the situation, power supply will be restored to the affected areas.”

PDS and GRIDCo have been blaming each other for the erratic power supply situation popularly known as dumsor in the local parlance.

