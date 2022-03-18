Wesley Tower Foundation Stone Laid

Most Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo laying the foundation stone

The Methodist Church Ghana has laid the foundation stone for the construction of its new office complex in Accra.

The 16-storey Wesley Tower, estimated to cost GHS80 million is expected to be fully completed by October, 2022.

Wesley Tower will be the new head office of the Methodist Church Ghana comprising a 100-capacity car park, offices, auditoria, chapel, guest house, canteen, restaurants, media centre, among others.

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo, laying the stone prayed, “In this place, may the true love of the brethren prevail. Here, may the voice of prayer continually be heard and healing brought to many in honour of our King. May true Christians serve the living God in spirit and in truth now and forever, Amen.”

He said the Church needed a new “spacious” office complex as it was growing in numbers and operations adding that the building would enhance the visibility of the Methodist Church and intensify evangelism by drawing people to the Church.

He added that the building places emphasis on the fact that the Church is not only interested in providing the spiritual needs of the public but also in the development of the country.

The Presiding Bishop said the building would fit into the skyline within the Accra Ridge enclave.

He therefore entreated members of the Church and the Christian community to support the project, saying, “we are building this not to give name to ourselves but give glory to God.”

Lead project consultant, Albert Essamuah, said the building is a grade ‘A’ complex that would have state-of-the-art installed facilities such as fire management equipment, access controls and security functionalities.

He said most spaces of the office complex would be rented out to generate income for the Church.

“We decided to put up such a building so that we could rent. The Church itself will be taking four floors, whereas, others will be income generating,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri