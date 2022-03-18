The Truth Won’t Kill You- Abena Korkor Replies Stephen Appiah

Abena Korkor has responded to former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, for denying any intimate relationship with her.

The mental health advocate in a tweet on Friday said, “Stephen Appiah, don’t let your management destroy you.

Sometimes the truth won’t kill you.”

Abena has been trending since Wednesday after she updated a list of top celebrities she allegedly had sex with.

Stephen was among the names of top celebrities she mentioned on Wednesday.

But in a press statement, he denied Korkor’s claims.

“I am constrained to respond to this needless provocation because that false and offensive narrative strikes at the very core of my hard-won reputation, both at home and abroad. Let me place on record that I have never encountered the said author in any special way other than at a few open and public events where she sought my permission to take photos with me. I entreat my family, friends and well-wishers to disregard the offensive and provocative publications, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves,” he started on Thursday.

The same day Abena took to her Instagram to apologise to Stephen and the other men she mentioned on Wednesday.

She admitted that she tarnished their images by “dragging our private business to the limelight.”

Then on Friday, she bounced back to refute Stephen’s dismissal of her sexual claims.

“Managers of celebrities must learn cyber forensics. I am just healing but in an unpredictable manner. Therapy is opening cans of worms…Stephen Appiah don’t let your management destroy you. Sometimes the truth won’t kill you. Me, one Miss Abena Korkor! Reword attempted,” she tweeted.