Reckless Driver Grabbed At Suhum Convicted

A driver has been convicted for dangerous, careless, and inconsiderate driving on the Accra- Kumasi highway (N6) at the Suhum inter-change.

The convict was arrested on Tuesday, 15th March 2022, for dangerous, careless, and inconsiderate driving, failing to comply with road traffic signs.

He charged, and put before the court on Thursday, 17th March 2022.

The accused, Kwame Owusu, who is a driver of a white Volvo truck with registration Number GN 851-18 seen in a video after a report was filed to the Police has been fined with an amount of GH₵1,200.

The Police in a statement said, “We continue to advise all motorists to comply with the rules of the road, particularly, safe selection of lanes, maintenance of appropriate following distances, an indication of traffic indicator light in advance, at least, 30 meters at all times before turnings, and avoid excessive speeding on our roads”.

The Police further warned to deal with anybody who is found culpable with arrest and prosecution.

– BY Daniel Bampoe