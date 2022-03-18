E-Levy Or IMF Bailout- Cabinet Holds 3-Day Crunch Meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been chairing a three-day crunch meeting to address the recent economic challenges confronting the nation.

The meeting stems from the continuous depreciation of the cedi and the recent increments in fuel prices globally.

This deliberation being held at the Peduase Lodge from Friday March 18, to Sunday, March 20, 2022 has in attendance all NPP MPs, ministers, government appointees, and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership.

Topic for deliberation is centered on whether government should see to the passage of the ckntroversial E-levy Bill tabled before Parliament or resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the face of the current fiscal challenges.

The discussion will also bring about other relevant matters concerning how to transform the economy and the country as a whole.

Hinting about the retreat, in a tweet on Thursday, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko had suggested for a national debate on signing on to IMF conditionalities as a result of the challenges the controversial E-Levy Bill is facing or push for the bill.

He said “2022 began without the usual $3 billion injections of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-levy which Parliament may not even OK.

“There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana,” he said.

The outcome of the retreat will determine the way forward for the country.

By Vincent Kubi