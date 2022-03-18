2022 Kwahu Easter Kicks Off After Covid-19 Suspension

The GTA officials in a pose with the Kwahu Traditional Council members after the launching

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched the 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival at Kwahu Abene in the Eastern Region after the prestigious festival took a hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paragliding Festival is an annual event held during Easter where seasoned pilots from around the world are invited to fly hundreds of people during a four-day event at Kwahu Atibie.

The festival attracts a lot of tourists from different parts of the world who troop to the town to catch some fun.

GTA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Akwasi Agyemang, speaking at the 2022 Kwahu Easter launching at Kwahu – Abene on Wednesday said, this year’s edition of the annual event which saw a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic has been scheduled for April 15-18, 2022.

According to him, some guidelines have been provided by the planning committee, which will allow patrons to make choices that will make their stay memorable.

He said the guide will also inform tourists and the general public about the various activities and other vital information about the celebration, adding that hoteliers, event organizers, and other stakeholders will also have the opportunity to advertise in the guide.

He explained further that “This year hot air balloon, Kwahu Marathon, would be added. The Paragliding [Festival] would start even before Good Friday. We have set up the Local Organising Committee already. Event festival guide designed to inform tourist on what is happening has been developed as well as to enable the tourist to move around and access events easily”.

The GTA boss said the intention of making the Paragliding Festival a daily activity is in force.

“A Ghanaian pilot has been trained to start that. In September, Kwahu Professionals Network would organize the homecoming in collaboration with GTA. On how the event would be carried out, organizers would need a permit from the Assemblies before they can operate whiles Covid-19 protocols would be duly ensured”.

He said, “Tourists who wish to enjoy the Paragliding would pay GH¢550 for a ticket, GH¢500 for flying, and the additional GH¢50 for antigen rapid test that is expected to give results in ten minutes, Tickets have been made available for easy access online”.

The Kwahu East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Isaac Agyapong, said some 3 million tourists are expected this year, as it will be held in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

– BY Daniel Bampoe