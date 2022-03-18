Jinapor Appoints Sole Inquirer To Investigate Demolished Bulgaria Embassy land Issue

Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta and Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has appointed a retired Justice of the High Court, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta, as a Sole Inquirer, to inquire into the circumstances leading to the alleged encroachment and demolishing of property on the land being used by the Bulgarian Embassy.

The appointment of Justice Ofori-Atta became necessary after media reports, earlier this week, that a private developer has demolished the Bulgarian Embassy and is developing the land.

The Sole Inquirer has also been tasked to inquire into all other matters relating to land in which Diplomatic Missions have an interest or which affects them, directly or indirectly. Justice Ofori-Atta has seven (7) days to present his findings on the Bulgarian Embassy issue, and one month to present his report on other lands issues that affect Diplomatic Missions.

Inaugurating the Sole Inquirer on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minister said, following the media reports, a team from the Ministry, led by a Deputy Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio, visited the site to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the reports. He said the team met a private developer on the site and ordered him to stop work until further notice.

Mr. Jinapor said Government has no hand in the alleged demolishing exercise, and therefore the need, to commission full investigations into the matter.

He said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is once the Minister for Foreign Affairs Regional Integration, will not authorise any action that will affect diplomatic relations or Ghana’s obligation under international law.

He recalled the visit of President Akufo-Addo to Bulgaria in 2007, then as Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the resultant Protocol that was signed between the two countries to promote friendly relations and co-operation.

He added that Government is committed to maintaining the cordial relationship it keeps with Diplomatic Missions in the country.

He expressed his confidence in the retired Judge, who has previously served as a member of the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission and a member of the Assessment, Monitoring and Evaluation Committee of the Judicial Service, to conduct the inquiry and make appropriate recommendations to the Government.

Accepting his appointment, Justice Ofori-Atta thanked the Minister for the confidence reposed in him. He assured the Minister that he will bring his experience to bear and to all that is necessary to furnish the Government with the full facts and recommendations.