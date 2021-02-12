West Mamprusi District Intensifies Patrols

The West Mamprusi Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) in the North East Region has intensified police patrols on the Walewale-Bolgatanga highway, following persistent robbery attacks in the municipality.

The decision to reinforce patrols is as a result of some tomato sellers and market women from Kumasi to Burkina Faso who were attacked and robbed on the highway stretch last week.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, told journalists that the Ministry of Interior and the IGP had deployed more security personnel to the municipality to tackle the robbery menace.

According to him, 29 police officers with four vehicles have been deployed to the municipality for patrols, and said that the SWAT team, counter terrorism team and the military have been stationed permanently in the municipality to help curtail the robbery activities in the area.

Mr. Lucky assured market women in the municipality that their safety was guaranteed and urged them to continue with their business activities.

“We don’t want people to do business through any form of intimidation or fear and that is why we are committing a lot of resources to make sure that we fight armed robbery in the municipality.

“I want to urge tomato sellers to come and do their business because the place is calm and they can do it without any fear or intimidation,” he indicated.

He thanked the municipal police commander and his team for the good job they were doing and encouraged them to put in more effort to eliminate the robbery menace in the municipality.

Robbery on the Tamale-Walewale-Bolgatanga highway is on the rise, which has created some fear amongst market women and traders in the northern part of Ghana.