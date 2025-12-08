Western Gospel Music Awards To Honour Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty

Celebrated gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, is set to receive a distinguished honour as the Western Gospel Awards marks its fifth anniversary with a grand black-tie ceremony in Takoradi.

Organised by Prolific GH, this year’s event will be held on December 20, 2025, at the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel under the theme “Celebrating Humanitarian Excellence.”

Empress Gifty, widely recognised as one of Ghana’s most influential gospel voices, has made remarkable contributions to the industry through her music, ministry, and media influence. With a career defined by excellence, innovation, and consistent impact, she has played a pivotal role in inspiring emerging talents and expanding the reach of Ghanaian gospel music both locally and internationally.

According to the awards board, the honour reflects her exceptional dedication to the growth of the gospel industry and her leadership as a role model for many aspiring artistes. Organisers note that celebrating her during the fifth anniversary is both meaningful and symbolic, acknowledging a milestone of progress for the awards scheme and the wider gospel community.

The upcoming ceremony promises an evening of elegance and worship, with a glamorous Blue Carpet reception beginning at 5 p.m. A large gathering of gospel musicians, industry stakeholders, and supporters are expected to grace the event.

Hosting duties will be handled by Adom TV’s Sister Sandy and Melody FM’s 2KD; two respected media personalities known for their dynamic presence and deep connection with audiences.

The organisers say honouring Empress Gifty at this significant juncture reflects the scheme’s ongoing commitment to spotlighting individuals who use their platforms to transform lives and advance the gospel mission.

The 2025 Western Gospel Awards is set to be a landmark night, celebrating excellence, humanitarian service, and the enduring power of gospel music.