Host Live Viewing Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw In Accra

Some staff of the US Embassy in Ghana

The United States Embassy, in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada and the Embassy of Mexico, hosted a live viewing event for the 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage draw in Accra last Friday.

The gathering brought together diplomats, media practitioners, content creators and prominent figures from Ghana’s football community.

Former Black Queens player Gifty Appiah and Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, were also present.

Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, Rolf Olson, delivered an extended address, expressing deep enthusiasm about the United States’ role in co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

He highlighted the long-standing football connection between Ghana and the United States, referencing their three World Cup encounters between 2006 and 2014, which he described as “unforgettable chapters in both nations’ football histories.”

He emphasised the global significance of the upcoming tournament, calling it “the world’s largest shared sporting experience,” especially with the expanded 48-nation format and a record number of debutant teams.

Olson praised Ghana’s consistent presence on the world stage, stressing the excitement among American fans who have watched the Black Stars’ battles with the U.S. over the years.

He also revealed that the U.S. Embassy is already deep into preparations for the influx of fans expected to travel to North America next year.

He mentioned active coordination with Washington on visa processing, fan logistics and security planning—steps he said are crucial to ensuring smooth travel for supporters, including Canadians who will attend matches across the continent.

High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Myriam Montrat, also addressed the gathering, describing the event as a significant moment for the three partner nations preparing to welcome the world in 2026.

She highlighted the tournament’s many “firsts,” including the first tri-nation World Cup, the first Men’s World Cup hosted by Canada, and the largest edition ever with 48 teams and 104 matches.

Montrat emphasized Canada’s commitment to an inclusive, values-driven tournament, noting that human rights principles have been embedded into the country’s planning.

She also announced upcoming direct flights to Toronto beginning in June, ahead of the World Cup, and underscored the close coordination among the three host nations on visas, security and public outreach.

She described the tournament as a major opportunity for economic partnership and global investment, inviting businesses to explore Canada’s dynamic markets and diverse talent.

“For us, 2026 is more than a football tournament,” she said. “It is a chance to deepen partnerships, celebrate shared values and create lasting legacies.”

The draw placed Ghana in Group L, setting up three high-profile fixtures across the United States and Canada.

BY Wletsu Ransford