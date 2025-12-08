31 Teams Through To Next Round Of MTN FA Cup

A total of 31 clubs have officially secured their place in the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup, with the final slot set to be determined after the outstanding fixture between Future Stars and Asante Kotoko on December 10, 2025.

This year’s knockout competition has already delivered major drama, with record holders Accra Hearts of Oak crashing out after a shocking 1-0 defeat to Division Two side True Life FC in the previous round.

Twelve Premier League sides have progressed, including two-time champions Medeama SC, 2023 winners Dreams FC, Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Nations FC, FC Samartex, Karela United, Heart of Lions, Swedru All Blacks, Young Apostles, Gold Stars, and Eleven Wonders.

The Division One League will also be strongly represented with 16 clubs advancing. Notable among them are Real Tamale United, FC AshantiGold, King Faisal, Inter Allies, Port City FC, WAFA SC, Techiman Liberty Youth, Victory Club Warriors, Yepei FC, and Home Stars.

Three Division Two teams have also secured qualification, adding extra intrigue to the knockout phase as lower-tier clubs continue to upset expectations.

The draw for the Round of 32 is scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, after which matches will be played from Tuesday, December 30, 2024, to Thursday, January 1, 2025.

BY Wletsu Ransford