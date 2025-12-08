MUSIGA’s ‘She Rhythms’ Here To Stay – Abena Ruthy

A scene during MUSIGA’s She Rhythms. INSET: Abena Ruthy

The Second Vice President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Abena Ruthy, has disclosed that “She Rhythms”, a dynamic festival, shines a spotlight on Ghana’s top female music artistes and emerging talents, celebrating the rhythm and power of women in the music industry—and it’s here to stay.

Speaking to BEATWAVES on day one of the event, Abena Ruthy said the festival seeks to champion women’s voices and talents in Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

She further stated that the festival showcases the amazing talents of Ghanaian women and adds to the amazing December in GH experiences as well as the Black Star Experience.

Abena Ruthy further indicated that the workshop was designed to equip participants with insights into the current trends shaping the music business. She added that the organisers have a lineup of industry experts to share knowledge and practical tips to help musicians navigate and thrive in today’s evolving music landscape.

“She Rhythmz seeks to make sure that women have a platform to showcase their crafts. The whole idea is that if you’re a woman and you’re a music practitioner, you should have somewhere to be able to let others see what you’re capable of doing,” she stated.

Abena Ruthy expressed appreciation to supporting partners such as UNESCG Ghana, and Alliance Française, among others, while praising executives of the union for their support.

The event witnessed performance from Lipstick Band, an all-female band in Ghana known for entertaining patrons with different genres of music. Speaking to the paper after the performance, the group called on policymakers to create an enabling environment designed to project women in the entertainment industry, specifically, in the music sector.

They also applauded MUSIGA for the She Rhythms event, and called on corporate Ghana to partner to promote the event.

Other performers on the night were Lali x Lola, Delassie, Violet and Jessy, Obaaku Papapaa, Beatrice Quaye, and Veronica Kumi Bruce.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke