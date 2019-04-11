Western North Creation Not For Votes – Nana

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has stressed that the decision to create the Western North Region out of the Western Region, was not intended to win votes for his ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as some critics think.

Rather, he stated that it was to ensure a more efficient governance system and equitable development.

The President added that “It was also to address the lack of a corresponding development.”

He noted that “So it was not to get votes from the people. It was a promise I made and I thank the chiefs and people in the area for contributing in fulfilling the promise.”

The President was speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso as part of his two day working visit to the new region.

He revealed that as part of efforts to fast track the administrative activities of the region, some key staff of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) had been appointed to start work in the area.

President Akufo-Addo said “as you are aware, already the Regional Minister and his deputy had been appointed. Eight (8) vehicles had also been provided to the RCC for its operations.”

He called for peaceful coexistence between the peoples of the new region and those in the Western Region, adding ” We are all part of one Ghana”.

The President assured the people that the deplorable roads in the new region including the Benchema-Osei Kojokrom road, Enchi-Dadieso and the Akontombra-Sefwi Wiawso roads, would soon be fixed.

He explained that some of the roads would be constructed under the $1.5 billion Sinohydro roads projects.

Sefwinanhene

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwesi Bumangama II, lauded the President for his courageous leadership that has led to the creation of the Western North Region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sefwi Wiawso