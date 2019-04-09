We’ve Multiple Fibre Cuts – MTN Apologises Over Call Challenges

Telecom giant MTN has apologised over disruptions being experienced in its network Tuesday morning.

The company says the development is as a result of multiple fibre cuts it has endured in five locations across the country.

Many customers of the network have taken to social media to express anger as they are unable to make or receive calls.

In a brief statement the network said “MTN Ghana wishes to apologize for the network challenges being experienced by a cross section of subscribers across the country. The disruption in service is as a result of multiple fibre cuts in 5 locations on two separate routes including our additional protection on two other third party fibre.

“Our engineers are working hard to repair the cuts. Subscribes will be notified as soon as it is resolved. MTN sincerely apologizes once again for the inconvenience”.

MTN is Ghana’s leading telecommunication network with about 29 million subscribers.