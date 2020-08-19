When Children Wake Up Too

When I was a child, anytime any of the children in the compound house woke up at dawn and started making unnecessary noise, my father will angrily ask such a child to go back and sleep because the day has not broken out yet.

The woman from whose room the child came out to make the noise is not spared the admonishing either. (And my father had five women in the same compound) “You sit down and allow such a small boy to come out so early in the morning to disturb the peace of our ancestors. Don’t you know it is an abomination?” the old man will shout from his room.

When this boy called Sammy Gyamfi was elected as the National Communications Director of the defeated NDC, I knew he had stepped on chameleon faeces. He used to make ugly noises on radio and TV, so the delegates thought he was the right choice for the party. Immediately after the delegates’ congress, this ‘boy’ hit the grounds disrespecting everybody of the ruling party. Financially supported by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, this boy strutted the land with impunity.

At a point in time, he made President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia looked like a ‘discarded’ cassava at the Agbogbloshie market. This ‘boy’ will never end a sentence without mentioning the name of President Akufo-Addo. Even though he is not an economist, instead of leaving matters concerning economics to the other communicators who are versed in economics, this Mr. Know-Too-Much will jump into the saucepan, trying hopelessly to screw it with the economics whiz-kid, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He makes himself a fool anytime he tries to do!

Now that this ‘boy’ has bitten more than he could chew, only God knows what is in the minds of our men and women in uniform. Our men and women in uniform also do vote during the general election, and I can imagine what is in their minds.

It is barely two weeks since Sammy Gyamfi made the unprintable and inflammatory comments, but Mr. Mahama, the power hungry Gonja warrior, has been quiet and has refused to condemn this ‘Little Bombino’, who is trying to tell us that the NDC in government never enlisted people into the armed forces? Look at the stupidity and foolhardiness of Sammy Gyamfi. Ghana was going to compile a new voters’ register and as such there was the need to secure our porous borders. Coincidently, a dangerous virus called coronavirus threatened our country. When a few soldiers were deployed to control out borders, Sammy started ‘firing’ from all cylinders.

And there is this man too who wept like a kindergarten boy when he appeared before the Justice Dzamesi Commission. Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah was appointed as the Minister of Youth & Sports. He was commissioned to take the Black Stars to Brazil and back. Yes, he came back but all covered with debt and disgrace. Instead of the Jubilee House punishing him, ex-President Mahama decided to send him back to the Jubilee House to become an expert in stealing.

Today, the man who used our money to play ‘chaskele’ is the director of elections of the NDC. Anytime I hear Elvis Ankrah, I wonder why he takes Ghanaians for fools. Maybe Mr. Mahama keeps telling him to stay cool because as for Ghanaians, it would not take long before Ghanaians will forget the Brazil debacle. After all, have we not forgotten the Embraer 190 deal and the many cases of corruption hanging around the neck of this man who is looking for a second chance to rape the country? We are waiting for him!

From Eric Bawah