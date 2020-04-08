Whistleblower In Bill Clinton’s Sex Scandal Dies

The death has been reported of Linda Tripp, the whistleblower in ex-US President, Bill Clinton’s sex scandal.

Madam Tripp, according to reports by a section of US media outlets, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from pancreatic cancer.

She was 70 years old and contrary to earlier reports she was not suffering from coronavirus.

Reports say she had been admitted to hospital over the last few weeks.

Monica Lewinsky, the lady who was at the heart of the scandal, had wished her speedy recovery before she passed on.

“No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” she tweeted.

Monica Lewinsky was Tripp’s close friend until the scandal.

The late Tripp nearly crumbled the Presidency of Bill Clinton.

Tripp recorded the long confessional conversations she had with former White House intern Lewinsky back in 1997 over the latter’s affair with the 42nd POTUS.

Tripp was considered an important part of the probe that led to Clinton’s unsuccessful impeachment trial a few years later.

She was also the one who reportedly tipped Special Prosecutor Ken Starr off to the existence of a certain blue dress that Lewinsky had worn to once of her dalliances with Clinton and had left with Presidential stains, so to speak.

By Melvin Tarlue