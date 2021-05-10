Who Lifts Akufo-Addo GNPC Fastest Human Cup?

Action returns to the Paa Joe Stadium, KNUST, for this year’s edition of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human this Saturday after a year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founder of the short distance running initiative, Reks Brooby, has stated that all is set for the athletics meet after competitive regional races.

He pointed out that Saturday’s showpiece features U-18 male and female as well as the Seniors Men and Women.

“…In fact we are ready, and when I say we are ready, I mean the organisers and the athletes as well, refreshingly, Ghana Gas has come on board for this final which has the Nana Akufo-Addo Cup at stake for the winner.”

The Vice Chancellor, KNUST, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, is expected to chair the event, with Ben K Asante, MD of Ghana Gas as the guest of honour.

Crack runners like Edwin Gadayi, Kate Agyeman, among others appear set for a real showdown.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by Ghana Gas, Adidas, Wrenco Printing, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance.

The programme primarily sought to revive short distance running in schools and to raise quality athletes to represent Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Previous winners of the initiative include Emmanuel Dasor / Beatrice Gyaaman (2013), Emmanuel Yeboah / Latifa Ali (2014) Shadrack Opoku Agyeman / Beatrice Gyaaman (2015), Joseph Paul Amoah / Kate Agyeman (2016), Desmond Aryee / Hor Halute (2017) Emmanuel Oduro Mensah / Kate Agyeman (2018) and Benjamin Azamati / Latifa Ali (2019), and no winner in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.