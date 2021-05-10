Stanbic 22nd AGM Held

Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited successfully held its 22nd Annual General Meeting on Friday, May 7, 2021.

A statement signed by the Communications Department of the bank said “shareholders met to conduct the necessary statutory business after a 10-day injunction placed on the AGM by a minority shareholder elapsed on Wednesday May 5.”

The statement added that “Stanbic Bank reaffirms its dedication to its primary business of serving customers and journeying with clients and communities to realise their dreams, by providing best-in-class financial services, solutions and opportunities.”