Otumfuo Marks Milestone With May 9 Remembrance

Herbert Mensah presenting the photo book to Otumfuo

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei II has marked his 71st birthday with a May 9 Disaster remembrance.

Exactly 20 years ago, some 127 soccer fans perished in a stampede in a midweek soccer game involving Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in Accra.

Since the disaster that remains the darkest spot on the country’s football calendar, special events have characterised its annual remembrance.

This is the guiding principle behind the founding of the May 9 Foundation, championed by Herbert Mensah since 2001, to make sure that Ghana never forgets the May 9 Stadium Disaster.

Besides, the families of the victims of the disaster have also been of concern to the May 9 Foundation, which has provided material support as well as empathy and consolation over the past 20 years.

As the life patron of Asante Kotoko football club, one of the teams involved in the historic incident, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has supported and taken part in yearly activities to support the memories of the victims and the livelihoods of the families left behind by the gory incident.

Herbert Mensah was chairman of Kotoko FC during the disaster, and is the champion of the yearly national remembrance and charity activities for the past 20 years.

Mensah founded the May 9 Charity Foundation to provide empathy and material support where possible to families of the victims of the stadium disaster, and to engage in public advocacy for proper football administration and safety standards in our soccer stadia.

The 20th anniversary of the May 9 Stadium Disaster in Ghana coincides with the 71st birthday celebrations of the King of Asante, who welcomed Herbert Mensah and his team of supporters, organisers, families of victims and sponsors to the Manhyia Palace over the weekend.

This was to jointly embrace the historic day and remind Ghanaians of the need to do everything possible to avoid a repeat of that dreadful sports history in Ghana.

The Asantehene took time to publicly view picture stories presented by Mensah in a photo book that captures the memories of the event and the charity activities of the May 9 Foundation for the past 20 years.

“My team and I are elated and humbled to share the special day with Otumfuo my father,’’ Mr. Mensah wrote of his audience with the King.

He and his May 9 Foundation and its sponsors also presented assorted gifts to the Asante King on his 71st anniversary celebrations.

