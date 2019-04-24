Why Fatau Must Be In Egypt

Fatau Dauda



Ghana’s Black Stars since 1982 has nothing to show forth by way of silverware on the continental front, African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be specific.

And for the first time in many years, there is a clarion call from all quarters to return home with the ultimate from Egypt in July this year.

The yearning to end the trophy drought has become so topical and dominant in every soccer discussion.

We have heard the Youth and Sports Ministry, as well as the GFA Normalisation Committee, putting measures in place to ensure that Ghana end the over three decades trophy famine.

But one area critical to ensuring that Ghana performs tremendously well in our pursuit for the ultimate in Egypt is the goalkeeping department.

Students of the game will bear with me that unlike other departments, goalkeepers like wine, perform better as the years roll by.

And Fatau Dauda, arguably comes handy in this regard, his vast experience over the years places him far above the probable candidates for the forthcoming African soccer festival.

Current Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer, Richard Kingson, will attest to the fact that his experience together with a youthful exuberance in Dede Ayew, Opoku Agyemang, Kwadwo Asamoah, Asamoah Gyan, among others, played a major role in Ghana’s feat when Angola hosted the tournament in 2010.

Similarly, Ghana is confronted with going into a tournament with a youthful dominant side and fairly experienced goalkeepers.

My checks on Dauda, who has been a key member of Enyimba FC success story, proves he still wields what it takes to be counted among the men who will be on board for the Egypt championship.

In 2008 when Ghana hosted the 26th edition of the African showpiece, former Cameroun players joined the team to Accra to play one role or the other; no wonder they went to the finals only to lose to Egypt.

The last time Ghana reached the final stage was in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum