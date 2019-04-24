Thieves Steal GRIDCO Cables At Berekum

GRIDCO Cables

Cables that were connected to the substation of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) at Berekum about two months ago have been stolen by thieves.

The development has led to the interruption of power supply to that part of the region.

The affected communities are Berekum, Dormaa Ahenkro, Nkrankwanta, Wamfie, Drobo, Japekrom, Sampa, among others.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that cables connected to the M15 transformer at the substation were cut on 17th April 2019.

According to authorities, two men have been employed to provide security, one for day duties but the thieves allegedly managed to outwit them and steal the heavy cables.

Members of Berekum Municipal Security Council led by the Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicholas Opare Ofosu-Hene, visited the scene and promised to investigate the matter to track down culprits.

Efforts by the paper to speak to managers of GRIDCO at Berekum proved futile.

From Daniel Yao Dayee

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com