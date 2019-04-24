Barnni Picks PGA Western Tour

Kojo Barnni receiving his cash prize from one of the officials



Kojo Barnni returned a gross score of 285 over four days to win the maiden PGA Western Tour held at Damang, Nsuta, Bogoso and Tarkwa Golf Clubs over the weekend.

The 2017 and 2018 Gold Fields PGA Championship holder, who is also the head PRO at Tarkwa Golf Club, was fifth at day one with five strokes behind the leader Emos Korblah, but bounced back to second position on day two, maintained same spot at day three and beat Korblah on final day with seven shots after playing five under (-5) to emerge winner for the GH¢ 9,000 out of GH¢ 50,000 total prize money as purse for the competition.

The competition was played on four different golf courses to test Ghana professional golfers.

The event saw young Maxwell Owusu Bonsu of Royal Golf Club in Kumasi as the first runner-up just two strokes behind the winner.

Lucky Ayisah, Korblah, P.Q Amponsah, Kwame Ligbidi placed third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Ligbidi and Ayisah played the best round of golf in the tournament on the final day, both scoring six under (-6).

The first to eighteenth position holders were all awarded with cash prize per their position.

The next calendar competition for professional golfers and other invited PGAs will be from May 8 to 12, which is 62nd Asantehene Invitational Golf Championship in Kumasi, which forms part of his 20th anniversary celebration.

From The Sports Desk