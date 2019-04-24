‘Let’s Back NC To Clear The ‘Mess’

Isaac Tetteh



President of Uncle T United FC, Isaac Tetteh, has stated that until club administrators join forces with the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee (NC), football in the country will continue to struggle.

During his annual donation to the Tema SOS Village on Easter Saturday, he said that failing to rally behind Dr. Kofi Amoah and his team will be at their (club administrators) peril.

The CEO of TT Brothers Company Limited pointed out that the situation demands inputs from his colleagues to ensure that the situation is normalised.

“Some of my colleagues are making the work difficult for NC to correct the mess some of us created. We should bear in mind that the NC work is temporary. If we support them to do what is expected of them, they will leave the scene for us to continue,” he stated.

“But we will frustrate the system and ourselves if we want to sabotage their work; that l can promise will affect us a great deal.

Isaac Tetteh continued, “We shouldn’t forget they have nothing to lose. After all, we are the investors, so let’s think about it critically and see how best we can restore our football back.”

An investigative piece which captured some football officials engaging in various alleged corrupt practices necessitated the formation of the NC by world’s football governing body, FIFA.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum C