D-Black Rejects Tinny’s Request For Collaboration?

D-Black. INSET: Tinny

Rapper D-Black has refused to respond to a request from rapper Tinny to have both of them feature on a song, NEWS-ONE has gathered.

The refusal, which is being interpreted as an obvious lack of interest in working with the Ga rapper, comes not long after Tinny had called the CEO of Black Avenue Muzik a “whack rapper”.

In March 2019, Tinny described D-Black, Kwaw Kese and Patapaa as “whack” rappers.

“If you are whack, I will not listen to you,” Tinny said on Joy FM and described ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa as the worst among all three artistes.

“He sent me a message that says this one is for hype. We for use am for the hype make we do a song together and release. He’s one of the rappers I have known for about 15 years. But what he was trying to do is really stupid,” he told Joy News’ MzGee

Prior to this statement, D-Black took a subtle jab at Tinny on Twitter in March for calling him a “whack” rapper. He asked what Tinny has been doing with his supposed “amazing” rap skills.

“Hmm lol. Ah w33. Wondering what he’s been using his ‘amazing’ rap skills for these past years,” he said in his tweet.

D-Black’s tweet, however, re-echoed claims that Tinny has not been able to churn out hit songs in the past few years.