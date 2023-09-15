Why It Must Be Bawumia – Former NPP Chairman

Mohammed Murtala

A former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Murtala, has reacted to the recent Special Delegates’ Conference of the party, describing it as a reaffirmation of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most preferred candidate.

In a statement, the man who has unceasingly followed developments about the journey towards the choice of a flagbearer of the party said “this outcome did not come as a surprise to many observers. Political watchers have indicated that DMB, as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is fondly referred to, has over the years endeared himself to the supporters of the NPP since he joined mainstream politics. His growth within the party has been phenomenal from a true and true economist with little skills in political communication and campaigning to an exceptional political communicator cum campaigner.”

DMB has made public his ideas on how the country can be developed leveraging technology, he said, adding that “he has publicly outlined various ideas and policies. The party is in no doubt about his ability to govern effectively. He has shown his leadership abilities even as vice president by the various policies he has championed in this regime. It is no doubt that he will govern excellently when clothed with executive authority. It is therefore understandable that the super delegates of the party gave him an overwhelming endorsement.”

Interestingly, while DMB has been very clear in his message to the party delegates on what his ideas in moving the country to the next pedestal, he observed that “some of his opponents have not done same and even in cases where an attempt has been made to give an insight into what their thinking is, its either rhetoric or the singing of patriotic songs is put out there as a policy.”

Additionally, DMB has shown loyalty and respect to the party delegates, he stressed, pointing out that “he is the only candidate that visited all the delegates in their home regions and in most cases their various constituencies and personally calling and speaking to almost every single MP.”

DMB, he emphasised, “will be elected by the Party in November as its flagbearer, and it will not be because he is an establishment candidate, it will not be because he is from the geographic north of the country; it will be because he is competent, has served the party faithfully and diligently and has shown the party loyalty, hard work, devotion and respect, and connected with the grassroots of the party and they in turn have rewarded him. God bless Ghana”.

By A.R. Gomda