Reopening Date Released

Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that basic schools, KG, primary and junior high schools across the country will reopen for the first term of the 2023/2024 academic year on October 3, 2023.

This, according to a statement from the GES signed by the Deputy Director-General (Q&A), Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, “brings the academic calendar back to pre-COVID-19 and we wish to also convey to all teaching and non-teaching staff the sincere appreciation of management for their immense support during our efforts to ensure teaching and learning during the difficult period of our country.”

“By the release from the GES, Regional Directors of Education are requested to communicate this date to Metro/Municipal/District Directors of Education to inform all heads of basic schools to bring to the attention of parents/guardians and students to take note and prepare accordingly for a smooth and effective academic work,” it added.