‘Depression Nearly Took My Life’

Evangelist Amy Newman

Renowned female Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Amy Newman, has revealed that she went through depression that nearly took her life.

According to the ‘Okamafo Jesus’ hitmaker, she was only “seeing death” during that period in her life.

This was the first time she has opened up on the issues surrounding her disappearance from the industry.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, on Connect FM, the gospel singer revealed that it took spiritual deliverance before she was rescued.

“I passed through a lot four years ago. For that four years, I passed through depression and I was only seeing death. I could lock myself in the room and the only thing in my mind was death,” she indicated.

The singer, who has released a new track titled ‘Makoma Ahye Ma’, explained that her depression took a toll on her professional relationship.

“I wrote this song (Makoma Ahye Ma) in 2009 but after the depression, I decided to release it as a form of my appreciation to God,” she disclosed.

She added that the new song has been uploaded on all her social media handles.

Amy Newman released her first and second albums titled ‘God of Mercy’ in 1989.

Later, she came out with ‘Oye W’adom’, which included the hit song ‘Lord Prepare Me’, bringing her into the limelight in 1994.

In 1998, she came out with two albums ‘Nhyira Nka Wo Dzen’, containing the hit song ‘Atseasefo’ and ‘Jesus Is Coming’.

Other albums include ‘Okamafo’ (2001) and ‘M’gyei Nhyira Mu’ in 2004.

In 2006, she came out with two albums titled ‘Wongya Me O’ and ‘Nyame Wo Hon Yedzin’ to celebrate 20 years of her ministry.

Being the first gospel singer in the Western Region to receive an ACRAG Award, Amy believes she was able to reach this far by the grace of God.