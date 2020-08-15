Wicked Man Jailed 18 Years For Brutal Defilement

Eighteen-year-old Kweku Mensah, who did the unthinkable by using a knife to open up the genital of a four-year-old girl before defiling her, has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment by a Bibiani Circuit Court in the Western North Region.

Mensah, a resident of Dabiasem, a suburb of Dadieso in the Western North Region, pleaded guilty to the charge when he was put before the court presided over by Yaw Owoahene Acheampong.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Benjamin Owusu Agyeman told the court that on July 5, 2020 at about 10 a.m., the victim’s mother sent her to give some maize to the convict after he had made a request for it but defiled the little girl unexpectedly.

He said after committing the crime, the convict later abandoned the girl in a nearby bush for close to four hours.

The prosecutor stated that the victim was later found in the bush lying in a pool of blood after a search party was formed to look for her when she was nowhere to be found.

The girl was rushed to the Dadieso Hospital, but she was referred to the Juaboso Government Hospital, both in the Western North Region, for treatment.

Later, a complaint was made at the Dadieso police station and Mensah was arrested the next day.

A medical report of the victim indicated that she suffered multiple tears on the walls of her vagina with her hymen broken.

Kwaku Mensah was charged with the offence after investigations, arraigned and jailed.

Father of the victim Robert Akwasi Boakye, after the proceedings, said the convict confirmed using a knife to open the vagina of the little girl before he (the convict) was able to ‘penetrate’.

He alleged that the genitals of the little girl had been completely damaged, forcing her daughter to pass stools through her genitals.

“My daughter victim now passes stools in pain and will cry when attending to the call of nature. We have done our best, but we are running out of money and will appeal to Ghanaians to support us,” he said.

He, however, indicated that he was happy about the decision of the court.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi