Wicked Wife Dumps Baby She Delivered For Another Man

POLICE at Drobo in the Jaman South District of the Bono Region yesterday arrested a 35-year-old lady who did the unthinkable by dumping her day-old baby boy after delivery.

Sources say Akua Serwaa committed the crime because she did not want her legally married husband to know she had given birth for another man.

The bizarre incident happened at a farming community called Bateaa in the Jaman South District and the whole community is currently in shock following the wicked act.

DAILY GUIDE sources say the legitimate husband travelled to Dubai but unknown to him, Serwaa was having an amorous affair with another man that led to a pregnancy. Unfortunately for her, no sooner had she given birth than her husband arrived home from Dubai.

Surprised by her husband’s arrival, she quickly sent the baby to a refuse dump and left it there to die. The baby was later discovered alive and police investigations later led to her arrest.

During interrogation, she told the police that she was trying to avoid shame when the husband returned from Dubai to see her with a baby while he was away so she decided to throw it away.

The bouncing baby boy has since been given to nurses at Banno CHPS compound for safe keeping while police are processing her for psychological examination to see if she is mentally sound.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt the case has been transferred to Berekum District Police for further investigation.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Drobo