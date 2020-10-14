Widow Replaces Slain MP

Ophelia Hayford

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reportedly settled on Ophelia Hayford, wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman in the Central Region who was gruesomely killed last week.

Mrs. Hayford is an officer in the Ghana Police Service (GPS) with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and there are reports that she has already tendered in her resignation in order to take up the political offer.

On Monday, the party sent a letter to the Electoral Commission (EC) to invoke Section 13(4) of C.I. 127 to allow a 10-day extension of the nomination period within which the party will file Mrs. Hayford’s name.

The MP filed his nomination on Thursday, October 8 and was killed the same night by supposed armed robbers, sparking public outrage.

He was attacked and killed on the often quiet Abeadze-Dominase-AbeadzeDuadzi-Mankessim road in the region.

President Akufo-Addo on Monday visited the family at Mankessim, where he assured that “I have told the IGP that if I don’t see anything in this case what will happen, will happen”, adding, “Those who perpetrated the act will surely face the law and will never go scot-free.”

“What has happened has affected me. I know his death is irreplaceable but I assure you that whatever we can do to help, we shall do it.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu