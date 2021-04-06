Wife Ghost Haunts Killer ‘Husband’

A 22-year old suspect, Isaac Larbi, who allegedly killed his ‘wife’ at Onakwase in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region has confessed to the Police that the ghost of his wife is haunting him.

The suspect was grabbed and detained by the Kwabenya Police together with his accomplice, Nii Benjamin, 23, for stealing a motorbike at Onakwase.

The suspect while under interrogation confessed that he had killed his wife, Akosua Abigail, aged 20, during a misunderstanding that ensued and had dumped the body at a place near Onakwase about three weeks ago and that the spirit of the deceased is haunting him.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, who confirmed the incident narrated to Starr Fm that “After receiving such terrible and horrified news, police organized and proceeded to Onakwase in the company of the suspect to identify the location of where he allegedly dumped the body”.

He said “upon reaching the town, a mob of irate youth threatened to take revenge on the suspect.

The situation compelled Police to retreat to base safely with the suspect without visiting the scene to prepare adequately to visit the location where the body of the deceased was allegedly dumped for the necessary procedure to be taken”.

The Police spokesman explained that the Coaltar Police went for the suspects on the next day at about 5:45 pm and brought them to Kraboa for investigation together with the stolen motorbike.

Event

The deceased, Abigail Larbi stormed out of the house with her two children including a two-year-old baby, to stay with her mother at Kofi Pare -a nearby community after the misunderstanding that ensued between the cohabitating couple.

Three weeks ago, the suspect Isaac Larbi however, lured his ‘wife’ to board a motorbike he took to the community under the pretext of hanging out with her, at a time her mother had stepped out from the house which the young woman was never seen again in the community.

Assembly Man Encounter

Samuel Otu Larbi, a former Assembly Member narrated that “three weeks ago the lady went missing. Meanwhile, the suspect had taken someone’s motorbike and rode to Accra. So investigation led to the arrest of the guy who gave his motorbike to him. The boy also opened up to police that the suspect asked him to bring his bag to him. So there was pressure on the boy to help find the whereabouts of the suspect. So he was arrested at Madina area”.

He added that” The suspect was tight-lipped until his Uncle went to the Police cell to speak to him before he divulged the information. So the Uncle left the police cells and went to where the body was dumped to verify before informing the police”.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua