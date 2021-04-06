Current Power Outages Not Caused By Lack of Funds – Energy Minister

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has toured the Ghana GRID Company Limited (GRIDCo).

The Minister on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, inspected the improvement works on GRIDCo infrastructure starting from Tema.

Addressing journalists during the tour, Dr Opoku Prempeh says the current power outages had nothing to do with lack of funds.

He asked “I think the issue of financial challenges doesn’t even come in here because they are doing the project, we can all see it, so where does finance come in?”

By Melvin Tarlue