Armed Robbers Raid Fuel Station, Gun Down Attendant

A gang of four suspected armed robbers have gunned down a fuel station attendant, after robbing the Goodness Energy Filling Station at Akyem Osiem in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The armed men in a horror mask on Monday night stormed the fuel station in a Rambo style and fired indiscriminately resulting in the death of one Nuhu Yashawu, 32, who was escaping from the scene.

A victim, Padmore Ofosu, 71, was also hit at the back by a pellet and was treated and discharged at Savior Hospital in Osiem.

Crime Officer of Abuakwa North Police Command, ASP Fred Kpetigo, who confirmed the incident said the four persons armed with three pump action guns and a knife attacked Goodness Energy filling station at around 8:30 pm.

He said they took away the night sales of an unknown amount with a Motorola phone belonging to the night security man Adamu Zakari, 30.

He added that the Police found five empty cartridges at the scene.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Hawa Memorial hospital mortuary Osiem for autopsy whilst police commence investigations.

So far, no arrest has been made at the time of filing this report.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem-Osiem