Okuapenhene Celebrates Easter With Tight Security

HEAVY Security was deployed at the forecourt of the Okuapenhene’s Palace in Akropong to provide security for a mini durbar held by the Okuapenhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III when he was celebrating the just past Easter festivity with his subjects over the weekend.

The heavy security was to quell any unforeseen attacks as chieftaincy dispute among the Royal family still rages on with recent contempt of court cited against the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo in an application filed at the Koforidua High Court by the Queen-mother.

The Koforidua High Court in the Eastern Region last week convicted both the ‘Okuapehene’ and Abrewatia Lilly Agyemang, for contempt of court.

The court presided over by Justice Doris Dabanka-Bekoe, after holding that the two were guilty of contempt, fined each of them an amount of GH¢10,000 to be paid within 7 days, in default serve 14 days imprisonment.

The judgment followed a suit filed by Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II, the Queen-mother of Akuapem Traditional Area, and Nana Kwasi Omenako II, the Asonahene of Akuapem against the contemnors for blatantly ignoring the judgment of the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

The Committee on April 30, 2020, in its judgment, nullified the nomination, selection, and enstoolment of Odehye Kawsi Akuffo as Okuapehene, on grounds that the processes that led to his installation were not carried out by customs, hence null and void.

The Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III speaking at the mini durbar used the occasion to wish his people a happy Easter and called for unity, peace, and love among his subjects.

He explained that as a staunch Presbyterian, he upholds Easter as very sacred and believes it is a period to show love especially to the elderly in reflection of the greatest love and sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to humanity.

He wished his subjects well in all their exploits and prayed for a fruitful year and forward march of Okuapeman in terms of development.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akropong